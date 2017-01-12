Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers v Ballinamallard Utd

Carrick manager Callaghan was sent-off during the 5-1 Irish Cup defeat by Coleraine

Carrick Rangers manager Aaron Callaghan has promised changes for Friday night's Irish Premiership match at home to Ballinamallard United.

Callaghan was furious with his team's display in a 5-1 Irish Cup defeat at Coleraine last weekend, labelling it "shocking and embarrassing."

Carrick have taken just two points from their last six league fixtures.

Ballinamallard will be without 10-goal midfielder Adam Lecky for the rest of the season as he has gone to Australia.

Gavin Dykes' men are 10th in the table, five points better off than one-from-bottom Carrick.

The Mallards have edged away from the relegation zone thanks to recent victories over Glentoran and Portadown.