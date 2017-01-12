Tom Cleverley: Everton midfielder set to join Watford on loan

Tom Cleverley has won 13 caps for England

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley will have a medical at Watford on Thursday after the two clubs agreed a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old joined the Toffees from Manchester United in 2015 but has made only two first-team appearances since 5 November.

Cleverley spent the 2009-10 season on loan with Watford, who were then in the Championship.

He will join a Hornets side who are winless in five Premier League games.