Scottish Gossip: Kolo Toure, Celtic, Callum Paterson, Hearts, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ivory Coast defender Kolo Toure, 35, is set to extend his stay at Celtic and take his first steps in coaching. "It's something we'll talk about at some stage between now and the end of the season," says manager Brendan Rodgers of the prospect of Toure forming part of the Celtic backroom team. (Daily Record)

Former Morton goalkeeper Andy McNeil, who has landed a deal with Chinese club Guangzhou R&F, is aware he will have to learn the language to go about his daily business. "Coming back to Edinburgh able to speak Cantonese would be pretty cool," he says. (Daily Mail)

Hearts captain Perry Kitchen promises to help his compatriot Emerson Hyndman, Rangers' new loan signing, should he get in touch for advice on how to settle well in Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Former Hearts defender Jimmy Sandison has urged right-back Callum Paterson to sign a new contract at Tynecastle rather than "gamble" with his future. (Scotsman)

Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld has told Celtic to remember that entertaining the club's supporters is more important than money while they weigh up whether to cash in on striker Moussa Dembele. (National)

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has no desire to leave Celtic despite losing his first team place to Stuart Armstrong this season. (Herald)

Coral bookmakers is being sued for refusing a £250,000 payout on a punter's £100 bet that Rangers would be relegated - in the season they disappeared from the top flight over a financial meltdown. (Herald)

Willie Henderson is convinced that Mark Warburton is the right man to put Rangers back on a par with Celtic, but the former Ibrox winger fears Celtic will already be celebrating 10 in a row by the time he gets the finances to do it. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray has signed a new deal with the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club that will carry the five-time winner through the remainder of his career. (Telegraph)

Tommy Seymour, who has signed a new two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors, insists he will not waste his time wondering about whether he is due a British and Irish Lions call-up. The Scotland wing has scored eight tries in 11 club appearances this season. (Evening Express)

With an average supporter base of 72,000, rugby's Six Nations is on average attended by more people than any other sport in the world, according to a new UEFA report. (Daily Mail)