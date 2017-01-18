Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
Algeria16:00Tunisia
Venue: Stade de Franceville, Gabon

Algeria v Tunisia (Thursday)

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez (centre) scored twice against Zimbabwe
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez (centre) scored twice against Zimbabwe

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Algeria

  • 16Malek
  • 22Meftah
  • 2Mandi
  • 21Bensebaini
  • 3Ghoulam
  • 17Guédioura
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 7Mahrez
  • 11Brahimi
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 13Slimani

Substitutes

  • 1Rahmani
  • 4Cadamuro
  • 5Belkaroui
  • 6Mesbah
  • 8Bennacer
  • 9Hanni
  • 12Benyahia
  • 14Boundjah
  • 15Soudani
  • 19Abeid
  • 20Belkhiter
  • 23M'bolhi

Tunisia

  • 16Mathlouthi
  • 21Naguez
  • 2Ben Youssef
  • 3Abdennour
  • 12Maâloul
  • 13Sassi
  • 10Khazri
  • 14Ben Amor
  • 23Sliti
  • 7Msakni
  • 9Akaichi

Substitutes

  • 1Jridi
  • 4Boughattas
  • 5Kchouk
  • 6Dhaouadi
  • 8Lahmar
  • 11Khenissi
  • 15Azouni
  • 17Mathlouthi
  • 18Khalil
  • 19Khalifa
  • 20Ali Yacoubi
  • 22Ben Cherifia
Referee:
Bernard Camille

MATCH PREVIEW

Algeria go into their second Group B match against Tunisia with a few injury issues to contend with.

Definitely ruled out are goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi (knee injury) and striker Hilal Soudani (hamstring problem).

The Desert Foxes also have concerns over the fitness of Leicester striker Islam Slimani, who has a groin injury.

Tunisia have a fully fit squad but coach Henryk Kasperczak is expected to bring Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri into the starting line-up.

Neither side managed to got off the start they wanted to in Gabon. Algeria held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe and Tunisia were beaten 2-0 by Senegal.

In the only previous Nations Cup finals meeting between the teams, Youssef Msakni snatched a stoppage-time goal to give Tunisia a 1-0 win over Algeria four years ago.

Both countries have played 65 matches in the tournament and both have lifted the trophy once, when they had the advantage of being hosts.

Algeria triumphed in 1990, defeating Nigeria 1-0 through a first-half goal from Cherif Oudjani in a final watched by a 105,000 crowd in Algiers.

Tunisia succeeded in 2004 with a 2-1 win over Morocco in Rades and Ziad Jaziri struck the winner after Francileudo Santos put the hosts ahead and Youssef Mokhtari levelled.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 19th January 2017

View all Africa Cup of Nations scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Cameroon211014
2Burkina Faso202002
3Gabon202002
4Guinea-Bissau2011-11

B

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Senegal110023
2Algeria101001
3Zimbabwe101001
4Tunisia1001-20

C

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Congo DR110013
2Ivory Coast101001
3Togo101001
4Morocco1001-10

D

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Ghana110013
2Egypt101001
3Mali101001
4Uganda1001-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired