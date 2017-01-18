Algeria v Tunisia (Thursday)

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez (centre) scored twice against Zimbabwe

MATCH PREVIEW

Algeria go into their second Group B match against Tunisia with a few injury issues to contend with.

Definitely ruled out are goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi (knee injury) and striker Hilal Soudani (hamstring problem).

The Desert Foxes also have concerns over the fitness of Leicester striker Islam Slimani, who has a groin injury.

Tunisia have a fully fit squad but coach Henryk Kasperczak is expected to bring Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri into the starting line-up.

Neither side managed to got off the start they wanted to in Gabon. Algeria held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe and Tunisia were beaten 2-0 by Senegal.

In the only previous Nations Cup finals meeting between the teams, Youssef Msakni snatched a stoppage-time goal to give Tunisia a 1-0 win over Algeria four years ago.

Both countries have played 65 matches in the tournament and both have lifted the trophy once, when they had the advantage of being hosts.

Algeria triumphed in 1990, defeating Nigeria 1-0 through a first-half goal from Cherif Oudjani in a final watched by a 105,000 crowd in Algiers.

Tunisia succeeded in 2004 with a 2-1 win over Morocco in Rades and Ziad Jaziri struck the winner after Francileudo Santos put the hosts ahead and Youssef Mokhtari levelled.