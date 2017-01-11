Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were lucky not to lose semi-final 3-0 at Southampton

Liverpool have failed to score in consecutive matches under Jurgen Klopp for the first time since February 2016

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side were fortunate to come away with a 1-0 defeat at Southampton in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

The Reds were outplayed for much of the tie at St Mary's but have to now only overturn a narrow deficit in the return leg on Wednesday 25 January.

Klopp told BBC Radio 5 live: "It could and should have been 2-0, 3-0.

"The best thing for us is the result. We know that we can play better at Anfield, nothing is decided."

Nathan Redmond's first-half goal gave Southampton the win, but the former Norwich winger should have increased their lead from two good chances.

Redmond himself said after the game that he "should have scored four", after he hit the crossbar and Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius made several good saves.

Klopp added: "We cannot be happy with the performance, Southampton cannot be happy with the result. I can't remember a clear chance for us.

"We gave the ball away so easily and we needed Loris Karius to save our lives two or three times."

Liverpool lost the League Cup final to Manchester City on penalties last season, while Southampton lost their only final 3-2 to Arsenal in 1979.

'Everything will be different at Anfield'

Liverpool welcomed back forward Philippe Coutinho from injury as a second-half substitute, and Klopp believes his side will put in a better performance in the second leg.

"We will strike back, we will be a different team, a different side, everything will be different at Anfield," he said.

"It's still possible to go to Wembley, and that's the target.

"We have to show a reaction - but it would be cool if we could already show a reaction at the weekend, because we probably need a better performance to get something at Old Trafford [against Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League]."