Marouane Fellaini: Man Utd boss Mourinho triggers midfielder's contract extension

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Marouane Fellaini hugs Jose Mourinho
Marouane Fellaini has made 21 appearances for Manchester United this season in all competitions

Manchester United have triggered a clause in Marouane Fellaini's contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2018.

Fellaini signed a four-year deal with the option of a further year when he joined from Everton for £27.5m in 2013.

United boss Jose Mourinho has activated the option despite uncertainty over the 29-year-old midfielder's future.

Fellaini was booed by his own fans last month but scored in the EFL Cup semi-final win against Hull on Tuesday.

The Belgium international ran to Mourinho to celebrate his goal in what seemed to be a show of recognition for the faith shown in him after a difficult period, which included giving away a costly penalty at Everton on 4 December.

Speaking after Tuesday's victory, Mourinho said: "He has a very strong mentality and has coped well.

"He knows he is a very important player for me."

