SheBelieves Cup: England's women face USA, Germany and France

England finished third in the 2016 SheBelieves Cup

England's women will take on the three top ranked teams in the world in the SheBelieves Cup in the USA in March.

The Lionesses will play world champions the USA, Germany and France - the same line-up that contested the inaugural edition of the competition last year, won by the USA.

England face France in their opener on 1 March in Pennsylvania.

They then face the hosts in New Jersey on 4 March and European champions Germany in Washington on 7 March.

Captain Steph Houghton said the SheBelieves Cup was a "great tournament to play in last year with big crowds and tough opposition".

"It's important we test ourselves against the best teams and players in the world and we'll certainly do so there," she added.

England fixtures