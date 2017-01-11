Swansea City appoint Claude Makelele as their assistant manager

Paul Clement and Claude Makelele on the touchline together at Paris St-Germain

Swansea City have appointed ex-France and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele as their new assistant manager.

The 43-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Makelele reunites with new boss Paul Clement, who he worked with as a player for Chelsea from 2007-2008, and as a coach with Paris St-Germain under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Makelele will be in the dug-out for the Swans' Premier League fixture with Arsenal on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

Capped 71 times by France, Makelele won the league title in three different countries as a player and was on losing side in the 2006 World Cup final.

He made over 800 appearances during his domestic career, winning 15 trophies including two Premier League titles with Chelsea and the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2002.

After retiring, Makelele was appointed coach at PSG. He then spent just under six months in charge of Bastia before taking up a technical director role with Monaco.

Makelele will work alongside Clement's fellow new recruits Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi who joined from Tottenham Hotspur.