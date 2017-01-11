Manchester City: Club charged by FA over anti-doping rules

Breaking news

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association in relation to anti-doping rules regarding player whereabouts.

The club allegedly failed to ensure that their 'club whereabouts' information was accurate.

Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player addresses so that they are available for drug testing at all time.

City have until 19 January to respond to the charge.

