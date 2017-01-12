Swansea City sign Narsingh and target Spurs' Tom Carroll

Luciano Narsingh scored the winner for the Netherlands when they beat England 2-1 at Wembley in March 2016

Swansea City have signed winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven and are in talks over Tottenham's Tom Carroll.

The 26-year-old ex-Heerenveen midfielder Narsingh has won 16 caps for the Netherlands, scoring four goals.

Narsingh, who has scored twice in 20 appearances for PSV this season, was also a Swans target under Bob Bradley.

"A dream has come true playing in the Premier League, playing for a big club like Swansea, it was not difficult to think about it," Narsingh explained.

Netherlands international Narsingh is the first arrival at the Liberty Stadium this month and signs a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Clement is pleased to sign a player targeted by his predecessor Bradley.

Clement said: '"He is a player the club had identified before I arrived, but I am more than happy for that to go ahead.

"When I was at Bayern we played against PSV Eindhoven and he played. He scored a wonderful goal in the game in Eindhoven.

"He is going to bring another dynamic to the team. He has pace, he can score goals and has experience of playing at a good level.

"(He's been a) Dutch champion a couple of times and also has experience of Champions League football so we are bringing in a good calibre of player.''

Narsingh's PSV contract was due to expire at the end of the season and the Dutch were thought to have been willing to sell the former Ajax player for a reduced fee of about £4m.

Narsingh talked with international teammate Leroy Fer before deciding to move to the Liberty.

"I talked to Leroy before I came here and he told me it is a good club with great team-mates and fantastic supporters," he said.

"It helped me a lot in making a decision, so it was easy for me to say yes to Swansea.

"I've looked at the Premier League for two or three years now, and Swansea always play good football.

"That's why when Swansea came in for me I knew I wanted to play here.

"This is the best league, and with Swansea playing good football I knew it was a good club for me.

"I'm 26 now and it's a good age to come to the Premier League. I won two titles in Holland, so it is a great time to come here."

On Tottenham midfielder Carroll, Swansea manager Clement confirmed talks with the north London club.

"There's interest there. The clubs are in talks," he said.

The 24-year old midfielder has featured only once in the Premier League for Spurs this season with manager Mauricio Pochettino admitting he could be sold.

"You know it's true that we cannot keep all our players, and maybe Tom is not playing and is not too much involved with the team," he said. "We see what happens. Today, it's only rumours."