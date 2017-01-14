Swansea City set to sign Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll

Swansea City have shown previous interest in Martin Olsson

Swansea City are set to sign defender Martin Olsson from Norwich after Neil Taylor was ruled out for at least three weeks with a fractured cheekbone.

Olsson, valued at around £4m, is expected to complete the move early next week.

Wales international left-back Taylor suffered the injury in training on Wednesday and requires an operation.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll also seems poised to return to Liberty Stadium in a £4.5m deal.

Carroll spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Swansea and he and Olsson were in south Wales on Friday as talks progressed.

Swansea boss Paul Clement said in midweek he was looking to agree terms for Sweden's Olsson.

Neil Taylor has made 13 appearances for Swansea City this season

Clement said Taylor was "probably" facing three weeks of non-contact training and will "have to be fitted out with a face mask".

Meanwhile, winger Modou Barrow came off injured in the 28th minute of Swansea's 2-1 EFL Trophy last-16 win against Wolves on Tuesday.