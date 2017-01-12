Morgan Schneiderlin: Everton sign Man Utd midfielder for fee rising to £24m

Morgan Schneiderlin has not played since November

Everton have signed Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin for a fee rising to £24m.

Schneiderlin, 27, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract to link up again with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, whom he played for at Southampton.

The France international played 47 times for the Red Devils following his £25m move from the Saints in July 2015.

Schneiderlin, who moves for an initial £20m, said he was "hungry as ever and ready to eat football again".

He has made eight appearances since Jose Mourinho was appointed United boss in the summer, but has only played for 11 minutes in the Premier League.

Schneiderlin's last appearance for the club came in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal in November.

He said: "Everton is a big club in the history of English football. I have always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I can't wait to play and to represent this great club.

"There is a manager in place here that I know and he can get the best out of me. I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him."

Koeman demanded the club make signings this month after their FA Cup third-round defeat by Leicester.

The Toffees have already signed 19-year-old forward Ademola Lookman from Charlton for £11m and agreed a £10.4m fee with Standard Liege for Algeria forward Ishak Belfodil.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley has left to join fellow Premier League side Watford on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.

'He's not a gamble' - analysis

Former Republic of Ireland captain Andy Townsend

Morgan Schneiderlin has struggled to adapt and stamp his personality on anything at Old Trafford. But he gets across the ground well, he can tackle and he gets up and down the pitch.

At his best he's a typical Premier League central midfield player. Everton are buying someone who you know has been able to produce the goods in the Premier League from his time at Southampton. He's not a gamble.