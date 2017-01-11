Kazuyoshi Miura: Yokohama striker signs contract to play into his 50s

Kazuyoshi Miura scored two goals in 20 league appearances last season, but was mainly a late substitute for the second half of the campaign

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will take his professional football career into his 50s after signing a new contract with second-tier Yokohama FC.

Miura, who retired from international football 17 years ago, is the oldest scorer in the history of the domestic league after netting at the age of 49 last season.

He turns 50 on 26 February, about the time the 2017 campaign begins.

Miura, who has played in Europe, scored 55 goals in 89 caps for Japan.

He started his career in Brazil with Santos, making his professional debut in 1986, and had brief spells with Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb in the 1990s.

The forward joined Yokohama in 2005, at the age of 38. He was the oldest player in the top flight before his move from Vissel Kobe.

"I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my team-mates and supporters who have always given me support," said Miura, as he enters his 32nd season in professional football with a one-year contract.