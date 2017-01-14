Nottingham Forest sack manager Philippe Montanier

Philippe Montanier was appointed as Forest boss on a two-year contract in June 2016

Struggling Championship side Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Philippe Montanier after less than seven months in charge.

The 52-year-old leaves after the proposed sale of the club from Fawaz Al Hasawi to a United States-based consortium collapsed on Friday.

Forest are three points above the relegation zone in 20th after Saturday's goalless draw at Birmingham.

The Reds have taken just two points from a possible 21 since 14 December.

Frenchman Montanier, who took over at the City Ground in June, having left his job as boss of Rennes in January 2013, is the seventh permanent manager to depart the City Ground since the Al Hasawi family's takeover in July 2012.

His exit comes three months after Forest's director of football Pedro Pereira left his role at the club - a post the Portuguese held for four months.

Montanier's position had been under scrutiny for a number of weeks with the prospective takeover of the two-time former European Cup holders seemingly nearing a conclusion and expected to prompt changes.

The collapse of the takeover and the Reds' first point away from home for six weeks, ending a five-game losing run in all competitions, was not enough to save his job.

Montanier, who previously managed Real Sociedad, Boulogne and Valenciennes, was unable to strengthen his squad in January with the Championship club only coming out of their transfer embargo on Friday, following a delay in submitting audited accounts.

'Focus remains on the team'

Following Saturday's draw at Birmingham, in what was his last news conference as boss, Montanier remained focused on trying to build the squad, while admitting he was also under pressure.

"The role of the head coach or manager is always in danger. It is part of my job," he said.

"I have told the owners that the most important thing is the team and the club, not my position. I am not selfish, I am always focused on the team.

"We now have to plan quickly to strengthen the squad. Decisions have to be taken now, instead of two or three days before the deadline.

"It is difficult because we do not have any money but I need to know exactly what I can plan and decide. I have targets but I do not know my budget. I need to have a meeting with the chairman for some advice on what we can do together."

Gary Brazil, Forest's academy manager, has been put in temporary charge while the East Midlands club looks for a new boss.