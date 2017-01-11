BBC Sport - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho tells fans: 'Don't come to the theatre'
Mourinho to fans: 'Don't come to the theatre'
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he, his team and the club's fans must all "improve" before Sunday's trip to Liverpool, and asks supporters to be more vocal.
