Jonny Hayes: Aberdeen confirm Cardiff contact over winger

Hayes (far left) scored Aberdeen's winner against Hearts last month

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed Cardiff City have made contact over a possible move for winger Jonny Hayes.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has spoken to McInnes about the player's availability - but no bid has been made.

Republic of Ireland cap Hayes, 29, is currently in Dubai with the Aberdeen squad for a winter training camp.

He is contracted at Pittodrie until May 2018.

Since joining the Dons in 2012, Hayes has helped Aberdeen win the Scottish League Cup in 2014 and finish as Scottish Premiership runners-up twice.

He started his career at Reading, moving on to Leicester City in 2007 and first coming to Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle two years later.

In over 300 club appearances, Hayes has scored 51 goals - including 25 for Aberdeen.