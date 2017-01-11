Notts County: Alan Hardy completes takeover from Ray Trew

Alan Hardy is a Nottingham businessman and lifelong Notts County supporter

Nottingham businessman Alan Hardy says he has completed the takeover of League Two side Notts County.

The purchase from Ray Trew was expected to go through on Monday, but a dispute over who pays a loan of more than £1m delayed the deal by 48 hours.

But Hardy posted on Twitter to confirm the issues had been resolved and he would appoint a new boss on Thursday.

"Finally got there guys. New world starts today," wrote Hardy, whose club are 22nd in the league table.

Hardy revealed the takeover news on Twitter

Notts have lost their past 10 League Two matches and have been without a manager since John Sheridan was sacked on 2 January.

The club are also subject of a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs and have until 6 February to settle any outstanding debts.

But Hardy, 52, vowed to pay the bill as part of the deal when the takeover went through.

Managerless Notts sacked boss John Sheridan at the start of January

Trew put Notts County up for sale in February after his family were subjected to what he called "foul and mindless abuse" and he made an approach to Hardy, who had previously made two offers to buy the club, in October.

Magpies fan Hardy is chief executive of Paragon Interiors Group and owner of Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club.