Scottish Gossip: Jon Toral, Jonny Hayes, Nir Bitton, Matt Phillips

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral is expected to become Rangers' second loan signing of the January transfer window, following Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman, after arriving in Glasgow on Tuesday evening. (Herald)

Aberdeen have turned down a £500,000 bid for winger Jonny Hayes from Cardiff City. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will not stand in Nir Bitton's way if the midfielder wants to leave Glasgow. (Daily Record)

Bitton has been restricted to mainly substitute appearances in recent weeks

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has dismissed doubts about his fitness following knee injuries in his first 18 months at the club. (Herald)

Hearts left-back Faycal Rherras is eager to win a move to England's Premier League. (Daily Record)

West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips hopes his impressive form with the Baggies will secure him a return and indeed a regular place in the Scotland squad. (Daily Record)

Phillips, 25, believes he has overcome a confidence crisis after helping West Brom up to eighth in the Premier League with five goals and seven assists. (Sun)

Phillips has not featured for Scotland since May

West Ham have made an improved offer of £5m for Hull's Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass. (Sky Sports)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele could emulate Diego Costa or Olivier Giroud if he fulfils his potential, according to team-mate Craig Gordon. (Herald)

Midfielder Kouassi Eboue, 19 - expected to join Celtic from Krasnodar in a £2.8m deal - hopes to seal a move to England or Spain later in his career, with agent Yves Amagbenon describing the move to Glasgow as "a bridge" between Russia and either the Premier League or La Liga.(Sun)

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith says leaving the club in 2011 and handing the reins on to assistant Ally McCoist as the club was heading towards administration is his "biggest regret", saying: "He had no chance of having a level of success right from the very start and it only got worse." (Daily Record)