Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau

Cameroon have been boosted by the return to fitness of key striker Vincent Aboubakar for Wednesday's Group A match against Guinea-Bissau.

The Besiktas forward missed his side's opening 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso because of a back injury.

As well as welcoming back Aboubakar, coach Hugo Broos believes his side will give a better account of themselves after reviewing their performance in their first match.

"Since Saturday, we have had the opportunity to work hard and correct what did not work against Burkina Faso. We are going to be stronger mentally and more able to realise our opportunities," he said.

However, he has warned his team to be focused.

"Playing against less-well-known teams can be tricky and we do not want to go into our final group game against Gabon needing a win to survive," he added.

"The days when higher-ranked countries could go into a group game confident of winning convincingly are long gone.

"We want to reach the quarter-finals and then see where we go from there."

Guinea-Bissau also drew their opening match, 1-1 against hosts Gabon and coach Baciro Cande is taking confidence from that result.

"We now have the motivation to go far. My team may not have any big-name footballers, but we have unity and determination, and that counts for so much," he said.

The countries have never met at the Nations Cup, but did play each other in a 2013 qualifier with Cameroon winning 1-0 in Bissau and in Yaounde to advance 2-0 overall.

Four-time champions Cameroon have played 75 matches in Nations Cup since their 1970 debut, winning 37, drawing 23, losing 15, scoring 113 goals and conceding 71.

Cameroon won two of their four titles after penalty shootouts, beating Nigeria in the 2000 final and Senegal two years later.

Shock qualifiers Guinea-Bissau have played just one Nations Cup match - that draw with hosts Gabon in Libreville last Saturday.