Gabon v Burkina Faso

Hosts Gabon will be looking for a vastly improved performance when they take on Burkina Faso in their second Group A game on Wednesday.

Giving away a late equaliser to minnows Guinea Bissau in Saturday's opener at the Stade l'Amitie put Gabon under immediate pressure.

But a draw in the other group game between Burkina Faso and Cameroon means all four teams are level.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is again key to the home team's hope after scoring the tournament's opening goal but carries a heavy burden of expectation, while Burkina Faso have a much more experienced team and could dent home hopes.

Aubameyang knows he and his team-mates let supporters of the central African team down and has promised a better performance against opponents they beat 2-0 at the same stage two years ago.

"We have learnt from our mistakes," said the 27-year-old born in France to a Gabonese father and a Spanish mother, making him eligible to represent three nations.

He opted for Gabon, a country once captained by his father who have never gone further than the quarter-finals at the Cup of Nations.

"I remain positive that we can reach our first goal, which is qualifying for the knockout phase,.

"We have lofty ambitions in this tournament and playing at home in front of our wonderful supporters is a great advantage.

"Mistakes were made against Guinea-Bissau, like conceding a goal in the final minute. We must now rectify those errors and defeat Burkina Faso."