Match ends, Southampton 1, Norwich City 0.
Southampton 1-0 Norwich City
Shane Long capped his 100th appearance for Southampton by bundling in a stoppage-time winner to see off Norwich in a dire FA Cup third-round replay.
The Saints striker pounced at the second attempt after keeper Michael McGovern pushed out his initial header.
Championship visitors Norwich, who have won just once in seven games, did not manage a single shot on target.
Saints will now host Premier League rivals Arsenal in the fourth round on Saturday, 28 January (17:30 GMT).
Puel the new Tinkerman?
Saints have struggled for consistency since manager Claude Puel arrived from Nice last summer - which is perhaps not surprising given the Frenchman has made 187 changes to his starting XI in 32 games in charge.
Despite the Premier League club hoping to arrest an alarming slide of one win in six matches, Puel was not afraid to show confidence in his young players for the visit of struggling Championship side Norwich.
Four top-flight defeats on the bounce have been tempered somewhat by more positive cup results - the 2-2 draw at Carrow Road followed by a EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win against Liverpool.
Yet it was not a surprise to see Puel - who has yet to name an identical starting XI in consecutive matches since arriving at St Mary's - ring the changes again.
With the Premier League trip to Leicester and a return leg against the Reds looming, the Frenchman rested several experienced players and named a youthful starting XI that contained six club academy graduates with an average age of just 21 years and four months.
The result was a disjointed performance in front of just 13,517 fans at the 32,500-capacity St Mary's Stadium.
The hosts lacked the quality to be incisive against a Norwich side content to sit deep until some late pressure finally told when Republic of Ireland international Long scrambled in Sam McQueen's left-wing cross.
Canaries far from chirpy
Norwich started life back in the Championship as one of the promotion favourites, backed heavily to finish in the top six and mount a challenge for an instant return to the Premier League.
Everything appeared rosy when they lost just two of their opening 12 matches to set the early pace.
But their season has disintegrated in the past few months.
Canaries boss Alex Neil is taking the brunt of the blame for the malaise, with angry fans venting their frustrations at the Scotsman after the weekend defeat at the Championship's bottom club Rotherham.
Neil's starting line-up made it clear the league is his priority, responding with eight changes to his side for the game at St Mary's ahead of Saturday's home game against Wolves.
His side set up with a 5-4-1 formation that left Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty isolated on a rare start.
And their lack of ambition - that almost appeared like a willingness to simply nullify Saints and take their chances with penalties - eventually saw them punished as Long's late strike continued their poor form.
Post-match reaction
Southampton manager Claude Puel:
"Our first half did not have a good enough rhythm, and it was important in the second half to control the game and the ball.
"Of course, we should have scored before we did, but we prevented extra-time and this is important for the recovery of the players.
"All the players kept a good attitude, with good concentration. We gave no chances to the opponent during the whole 90 minutes, and in the second half we had many opportunities.
"We were perhaps unlucky, or not clinical enough, but the most important thing was to qualify."
Norwich manager Alex Neil:
"We set up to be nice and compact. I wouldn't necessarily say the result was fair but we wanted to create more.
"I thought we applied ourselves well. I can't fault the boys for the effort."
Line-ups
Southampton
- 41Lewis
- 15Martina
- 3Yoshida
- 24Stephens
- 38McQueen
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 4Clasie
- 18ReedSubstituted forRomeuat 71'minutes
- 39Sims
- 7Long
- 9RodriguezSubstituted forRedmondat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Soares
- 5Gardos
- 11Tadic
- 14Romeu
- 22Redmond
- 23Højbjerg
- 28Taylor
Norwich
- 33McGovern
- 25Pinto
- 24Bennett
- 15Klose
- 6Bassong
- 5Martin
- 31MurphySubstituted forMurphyat 73'minutes
- 35GodfreySubstituted forGrantat 86'minutes
- 12Brady
- 21Pritchard
- 19LaffertySubstituted forCanosat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Naismith
- 13Jones
- 17Canos
- 22Murphy
- 37Grant
- 38Ramsay
- 43Middleton
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 13,517
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Norwich City 0.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 1, Norwich City 0. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivo Pinto (Norwich City).
Attempt saved. Sam McQueen (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cuco Martina (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Ray Grant replaces Ben Godfrey.
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josh Sims (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Cuco Martina (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canos (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Sergi Canos replaces Kyle Lafferty.
Cuco Martina (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Josh Sims (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Jordy Clasie (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Murphy replaces Josh Murphy.
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Josh Sims (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Oriol Romeu replaces Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Redmond replaces Jay Rodriguez.
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Harrison Reed (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City).
Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Josh Sims (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
Maya Yoshida (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City).
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.