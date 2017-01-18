Match ends, Newcastle United 3, Birmingham City 1.
Newcastle United 3-1 Birmingham City
-
- From the section Football
Matt Ritchie's double helped Newcastle ease into the FA Cup fourth round with victory over fellow Championship side Birmingham at St James' Park.
The hosts went ahead on nine minutes after Yoan Gouffran was felled by Blues keeper Adam Legzdins as he ran on to Jonjo Shelvey's exquisite pass, with Ritchie converting the penalty.
Gouffran then scored an excellent second in a dominant first half for Newcastle, collecting Shelvey's free-kick and finishing low on the half-volley.
A previously lacklustre Birmingham suddenly started to create chances after David Cotterill's sliced strike on 71 minutes but the hosts ensured a fairer reflection of their control as Ritchie tapped in Shelvey's cross late on.
Rafael Benitez's side will travel to League One side Oxford United in round four on 28 January.
Defeat means Gianfranco Zola becomes the first Birmingham manager since 1889 to fail to win any of their first seven games in charge.
Shelvey stars
Newcastle boss Benitez made eight changes from the side that beat Brentford at the weekend and will be particularly pleased with the impressive return of Shelvey, following a five-game ban for using racially abusive language, during which Newcastle won just twice.
The 24-year-old conducted his side from a deep-lying midfield position, routinely punishing Birmingham for failing to press him.
He created the opener with a deftly-weighted through ball from the halfway line for Gouffran, who was fouled as he rounded Legzdins for a clear penalty that Ritchie sent down the middle.
Shelvey then picked out an unmarked Gouffran in the box with a free-kick, the French forward showing great control to turn the ball onto his right foot and strike under the goalkeeper.
Despite playing without a recognised striker, Newcastle never lacked creativity thanks to Shelvey, who fittingly made his second assist in added time, squaring from the left for Ritchie - who earlier hit the post with a fine curling effort - to steer into an empty net.
The hosts fielded three debutants in defender Stuart Findlay, midfielder Dan Barlaser and winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, but the presence of Premier League-quality players such as Gouffran, Ritchie and especially Shelvey meant they had a largely comfortable introduction to first-team football.
Zola's got the Blues
This result makes it four defeats and three draws in the seven games since Zola replaced the sacked Gary Rowett on 14 December, and their first-half performance indicated that was run was not going to be ended here.
While Rowett's side did not have a reputation as the most creative outfit, the visitors lacked any threat for long periods, save for shots from distance by Cotterill.
Aptly, it was the Wales winger who pulled his side back into the tie as he stole in unmarked to slice Lukas Jutkiewicz's knock down over Newcastle keeper Matz Sels, who otherwise made barely a save.
That sparked a flurry of interest from Zola's side as Che Adams and Jutkiewicz both headed over from promising deliveries into the box but ultimately Newcastle's third goal was well deserved.
Zola will hope a visit to Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers on Saturday may prove a better chance to secure that first elusive win.
Manager reaction
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "We had control - after we conceded the goal there were some nervous players but we did well in the end.
"Jonjo Shelvey has not been playing so it was important for us to bring him back - he has quality and can make the difference.
"It's always good to win and go through - we can manage the number of games by using the squad and try to have as many players as we can ready."
Birmingham boss Gianfranco Zola, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "Our goal was a little bit too late and Newcastle are not a team that give anything away.
"We are going through a difficult spell so everything we do on the pitch has to be very hard work, while Newcastle can play three debutants and still be effective.
"It's strange as we've not had a big result to be smiling like me but I know it's not long before we're going to be enjoying more points. I'm still convinced of that."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 28Sels
- 22YedlinSubstituted forHaydenat 75'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 37Findlay
- 7Lazaar
- 12Shelvey
- 24TiotéBooked at 69minsSubstituted forColbackat 82'minutes
- 11Ritchie
- 36Ben El-MhanniSubstituted forPérezat 70'minutes
- 35Barlaser
- 20Gouffran
Substitutes
- 3Dummett
- 4Colback
- 6Lascelles
- 14Hayden
- 17Pérez
- 21Elliot
- 33Murphy
Birmingham
- 1LegzdinsBooked at 9mins
- 25Cogley
- 4Robinson
- 5ShottonBooked at 34mins
- 3Grounds
- 6KieftenbeldSubstituted forFabbriniat 80'minutes
- 26DavisSubstituted forBrownat 64'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 7Tesche
- 14Adams
- 17Solomon-OtaborSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 64'minutes
- 11Cotterill
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 10Fabbrini
- 15Jutkiewicz
- 18Brown
- 23Spector
- 28Morrison
- 29Kuszczak
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 34,896
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 3, Birmingham City 1.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Birmingham City 1. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Diego Fabbrini (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Reece Brown (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Newcastle United).
David Cotterill (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jack Colback replaces Cheick Tioté.
Daniel Barlaser (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Diego Fabbrini replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Isaac Hayden replaces DeAndre Yedlin.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Birmingham City 1. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Newcastle United).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United).
Reece Brown (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Reece Brown replaces David Davis.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Yoan Gouffran.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Achraf Lazaar.
Attempt missed. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.