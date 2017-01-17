Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool

Former Scotland striker Goodwillie has scored one goal for Plymouth since joining last summer

Plymouth striker David Goodwillie will not feature for the club after being involved in a civil case in Scotland.

The Pilgrims are also without Connor Smith after he was injured in Saturday's 4-2 win against Stevenage.

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius is set to start, but the third-round replay is likely to come too soon for injured pair Nathaniel Clyne and Lucas Leiva.

Right-back Clyne (rib) and midfielder Lucas (knee) both missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Liverpool are still unsure about centre-back Joel Matip's availability after being forced to pull him out of the match at Old Trafford amid a dispute with Cameroon's football association.

Klopp named the youngest starting line-up in Liverpool's history in the original tie at Anfield, seeing his side held to a 0-0 draw by the League Two promotion chasers.

The winners of Wednesday's replay will host Championship side Wolves in the fourth round on 28 January.

