Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool
- Follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website, listen live on BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Merseyside
Plymouth striker David Goodwillie will not feature for the club after being involved in a civil case in Scotland.
The Pilgrims are also without Connor Smith after he was injured in Saturday's 4-2 win against Stevenage.
Liverpool keeper Loris Karius is set to start, but the third-round replay is likely to come too soon for injured pair Nathaniel Clyne and Lucas Leiva.
Right-back Clyne (rib) and midfielder Lucas (knee) both missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.
Liverpool are still unsure about centre-back Joel Matip's availability after being forced to pull him out of the match at Old Trafford amid a dispute with Cameroon's football association.
Klopp named the youngest starting line-up in Liverpool's history in the original tie at Anfield, seeing his side held to a 0-0 draw by the League Two promotion chasers.
The winners of Wednesday's replay will host Championship side Wolves in the fourth round on 28 January.
Match stats
- Liverpool have won the FA Cup on seven occasions - only Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have won more
- Jurgen Klopp's have lost just one of their past nine games, losing 1-0 at Southampton in their EFL Cup semi-final last week
- Plymouth have lost just one of their past nine games in all competitions, winning five and drawing three