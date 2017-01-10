Swansea City enquire about Liverpool defender Sakho

Mamadou Sakho is understood to be interesting Sevilla and Southampton as well as Swansea

Swansea City have enquired about Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

The France international is not part of Jurgen Klopp's plans, but the Reds want £20 million for the player.

Sakho signed a new long-term deal at Anfield in 2015.

But he has not played for the first team since April because of off-field issues and he was sent home from Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States by manager Jurgen Klopp as a disciplinary measure.

He was also handed a 30-day suspension by Uefa in April for testing positive for a prohibited substance following a Europa League tie against Manchester United the previous month.

Swansea are 19th in the Premier League but have advanced to the quarter finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Swans' U21 side came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium thanks to two second half goals from Oliver McBurnie.

Christian Herc had given Wolves a half time lead, with a first half back injury to winger Mo Barrow giving the hosts cause for concern.