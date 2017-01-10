Morgan Schneiderlin: Man Utd and Everton agree £22m fee for midfielder

Morgan Schneiderlin signed for Manchester United from Southampton for £25m in July 2015

Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22m.

France international Schneiderlin, 27, was signed for United by Louis van Gaal for £25m from Southampton in July 2015.

He has played 47 times for the club but has only featured eight times under Jose Mourinho this season, including three Premier League appearances.

The deal comes three days after Everton boss Ronald Koeman demanded the club move to make signings in January.

