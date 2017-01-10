Bacary Sagna: Man City defender charged by FA for Instagram post

Bacary Sagna has played 14 times for Manchester City this season

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct for a "10 against 12" comment posted on Instagram after his side's 2-1 win over Burnley.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute of the match on 2 January when referee Lee Mason sent off Fernandinho.

The Football Association allege that the defender's post, which was later deleted, "questioned the integrity of the match official".

The Frenchman, 33, has until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

Sagna has played 14 times for the club in all competitions this season.