BBC Sport - World Cup: Fifa president Gianni Infantino on new 48-team format

Expansion is 21st century move - Infantino

Fifa President Gianni Infantino tells BBC Sport expanding the World Cup to 48 teams will make it a 21st century competition.

READ MORE: Fifa to expand competition to 48 teams after vote

Top videos

Video

Expansion is 21st century move - Infantino

Video

Watch: Brailsford's tense grilling on Team Sky

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Snooker trick shot seen by one million

  • From the section News
Video

England players backing Cook - Hameed

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Third Round

Video

2016 is my best year so far - Ronaldo

Video

Highlights: Cambridge Utd 1-2 Leeds Utd

Video

Stunning goals from the FA Cup third round

Video

Watch Rodgers throw 'unbelievable' Hail Mary

Video

Buzzer-beating baskets in plays of the week

Video

Highlights: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

Video

No regrets for missing Bangladesh tour - Morgan

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired