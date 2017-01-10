BBC Sport - World Cup: Fifa president Gianni Infantino on new 48-team format
Expansion is 21st century move - Infantino
- From the section Football
Fifa President Gianni Infantino tells BBC Sport expanding the World Cup to 48 teams will make it a 21st century competition.
READ MORE: Fifa to expand competition to 48 teams after vote
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired