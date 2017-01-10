BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sean McConville's stunner for Accrington Stanley voted goal of third round
Watch: Accrington stunner voted goal of third round
A stunning curling shot from Accrington Stanley's Sean McConville in their 2-1 win against Luton Town is voted the best goal of the FA Cup third round by the BBC Sport audience.
McConville took 26% of the vote, with Darren Bent's goal for Derby in their 2-1 win at West Brom second with 15% and Aaron Ramsey's strike in Arsenal's 2-1 victory at Preston third with 14%.
