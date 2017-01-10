Daniel Ayala: Middlesbrough defender fails in appeal against FA Cup red card

From the section

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala will serve a three-game ban after failing in an appeal against his red card in Sunday's FA Cup 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Ayala was sent off for barging over Fernando Forestieri 30 yards from goal moments after Boro had gone 1-0 up.

The Spaniard, 26, claimed wrongful dismissal and said the punishment was excessive, but his appeal failed.

Ayala will now miss games with Watford, West Ham and Accrington Stanley.