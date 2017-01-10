FA Cup: Lincoln City versus Ipswich replay to be shown live on BBC One

Highlights: Ipswich 2-2 Lincoln City

Lincoln City's FA Cup third-round replay with Ipswich Town on 17 January will be shown live on BBC One.

National League leaders Lincoln almost caused an upset on Saturday as they led 2-1 at the side 15th in the Championship before Tom Lawrence equalised late on.

The replay will take place at Sincil Bank with kick-off at 20:05 GMT.

The winner of the tie will face Championship leaders Brighton in the fourth round.

Lincoln City will be the 17th different non-league club to be given BBC TV coverage this season.

