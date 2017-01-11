BBC Sport - Kelly Smith retires: The incredible career of an Arsenal & England icon
Watch: The incredible career of Kelly Smith
- From the section Women's Football
Following Kelly Smith's announcement to retire from professional football at 38, BBC Sport takes a look back at her amazing career.
