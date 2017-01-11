BBC Sport - Kelly Smith: It feels like the right time to retire

It's the right time to retire - Smith

Kelly Smith says it is the right time for her to retire after a glittering career with Arsenal and England, including five Women's FA Cup wins.

WATCH MORE: The incredible career of Kelly Smith

READ MORE: Arsenal & England legend Smith retires

