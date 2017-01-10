Mamadou Sakho: Liverpool will demand £20m for out-of-favour defender

Mamadou Sakho has not played for Liverpool since 20 April 2016

Liverpool will demand £20m for defender Mamadou Sakho if he moves during the January transfer window.

Galatasaray and Sevilla have shown an interest in the 26-year-old, while Southampton are also considering a move after captain Jose Fonte asked to leave St Mary's.

The France international signed a new long-term deal at Anfield in 2015.

But he has not played for the first team since April because of off-field issues.

Sakho was sent home from Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States by manager Jurgen Klopp as a disciplinary measure.

He was also handed a 30-day suspension by Uefa in April for testing positive for a prohibited substance following a Europa League tie against Manchester United the previous month.

Liverpool decided to make Sakho unavailable for selection while the disciplinary process was ongoing and he subsequently missed the Europa League final defeat by Sevilla in Basel.

Uefa failed to impose a further ban after Sakho's defence team questioned whether the substance, understood to be a fat-burner, should have been on its prohibited list.

The central defender has made 56 league appearances in three years at Liverpool but is currently training with the under-23 squad.