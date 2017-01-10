Joe Garner: Rangers wait for injury update on striker

Garner has scored three goals in 19 appearances since his Rangers debut in late August

Rangers boss Mark Warburton is upbeat on a swift recovery for Joe Garner as the striker prepares for a shoulder scan on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old suffered a painful dislocation in the Hogmanay loss to Celtic at Ibrox.

Warburton said Garner had "recovered dramatically" while waiting for the swelling to ease but surgery could mean a three-month absence.

"We do what's right for Joe, hopefully it will be good news," he said.

Talking to Rangers TV, he added: "We're very hopeful, in terms of the strength he has shown and the movement in the limb already, means we get good news from the scan and it won't be too long to keep him out.

"He's rugged Joe, he's robust and our obvious concern is that we have to watch Joe and look after him.

"You always look after the health and welfare of any player but also recognise the way Joe plays the game. He's aggressive, he's all out, and he's fearless in the way he plays."