Afcon 2017: Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri fit for tournament

Wahbi Khazri suffered an injury during the 1-0 defeat by Egypt
Wahbi Khazri suffered an injury during the 1-0 defeat by Egypt

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri will be fit to play at the Africa Cup of Nations despite suffering an ankle injury in a friendly on Sunday, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Sunderland winger was carried off on a stretcher in Cairo during his team's defeat by Egypt.

"It's not serious, it's a benign ankle sprain," the federation said in a statement on its website. "He will be able to play in Gabon."

Tunisia will play Senegal on Sunday.

They will also face Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B at the finals, which run from 14 January to 5 February.

Khazri is one of Tunisia's key players, even though he has had a lack of game time for his Premier League club over the last few months.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired