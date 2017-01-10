Afcon 2017: Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri fit for tournament
-
- From the section Football
Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri will be fit to play at the Africa Cup of Nations despite suffering an ankle injury in a friendly on Sunday, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Sunderland winger was carried off on a stretcher in Cairo during his team's defeat by Egypt.
"It's not serious, it's a benign ankle sprain," the federation said in a statement on its website. "He will be able to play in Gabon."
Tunisia will play Senegal on Sunday.
They will also face Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B at the finals, which run from 14 January to 5 February.
Khazri is one of Tunisia's key players, even though he has had a lack of game time for his Premier League club over the last few months.