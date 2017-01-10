Afcon 2017: Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri fit for tournament

Wahbi Khazri suffered an injury during the 1-0 defeat by Egypt

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri will be fit to play at the Africa Cup of Nations despite suffering an ankle injury in a friendly on Sunday, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Sunderland winger was carried off on a stretcher in Cairo during his team's defeat by Egypt.

"It's not serious, it's a benign ankle sprain," the federation said in a statement on its website. "He will be able to play in Gabon."

Tunisia will play Senegal on Sunday.

They will also face Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B at the finals, which run from 14 January to 5 February.

Khazri is one of Tunisia's key players, even though he has had a lack of game time for his Premier League club over the last few months.