Crystal Palace: Sammy Lee named as Sam Allardyce's assistant boss again
Sam Allardyce has appointed his former England assistant Sammy Lee as his number two at Crystal Palace.
The 57-year-old, who also worked under Allardyce at Bolton, left the England set-up after Gareth Southgate's four games as interim boss.
He has also worked in the backroom staff at Liverpool and Southampton, whom he left this summer.
Allardyce said: "I am looking forward to once again working with Sammy. He has a wealth of experience."