Crystal Palace: Sammy Lee named as Sam Allardyce's assistant boss again

Sammy Lee (left) replaced Sam Allardyce as Bolton manager in 2007 but was sacked after 14 games

Sam Allardyce has appointed his former England assistant Sammy Lee as his number two at Crystal Palace.

The 57-year-old, who also worked under Allardyce at Bolton, left the England set-up after Gareth Southgate's four games as interim boss.

He has also worked in the backroom staff at Liverpool and Southampton, whom he left this summer.

Allardyce said: "I am looking forward to once again working with Sammy. He has a wealth of experience."