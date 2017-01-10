Real Madrid loan Martin Odegaard to Heerenveen

Martin Odegaard's only start for Real Madrid has come in December's 6-1 Copa del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa

Real Madrid have sent Norway attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard on an 18-month loan to Dutch side Heerenveen.

Odegaard joined Real in a high-profile move as a 16-year-old from Stromsgodset two years ago, having been a target for most of Europe's top sides, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

But he has only played twice for Real's first team, scoring five goals in 62 third-tier games for their B team.

He made his senior Norway debut at the age of 15, and has won nine caps.