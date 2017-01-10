Real Madrid loan Martin Odegaard to Heerenveen

Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard's only start for Real Madrid has come in December's 6-1 Copa del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa

Real Madrid have sent Norway attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard on an 18-month loan to Dutch side Heerenveen.

Odegaard joined Real in a high-profile move as a 16-year-old from Stromsgodset two years ago, having been a target for most of Europe's top sides, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

But he has only played twice for Real's first team, scoring five goals in 62 third-tier games for their B team.

He made his senior Norway debut at the age of 15, and has won nine caps.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Martin Odegaard: Norwegian teenager signs for Real Madrid

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired