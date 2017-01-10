Wycombe Wanderers 'are the Stourbridge of round four' against Tottenham

Wycombe have won 11 of their past 12 matches in all competitions

Wycombe Wanderers chairman Andrew Howard hopes they take the underdog mantle of non-league Stourbridge into their FA Cup tie at Tottenham.

The League Two side beat seventh-tier Stourbridge 2-1 in round three to set up a match at the Premier League side.

"Stourbridge were brilliant - they came with the passion of the underdog and that was their Wembley," said Howard.

"We are the Stourbridge of round four. The whole country wanted Stourbridge to win, now I hope everyone wants us to."

The Chairboys, fifth in the table, are owned by their fans, and do not have a budget big enough to support a 22-man squad, leaving them unable to train with 11 versus 11.

They will be appearing in the fourth round for only the second time in their 130-year history.

The previous time they got this far, they went all the way to the semi-final in 2001, but Howard said the ticket sales and potential TV money from the Spurs game could have an impact on a club hoping to achieve promotion to League One.

"We're ranked the third-lowest with squad funding in the Football League. We struggle to compete with the big squads," said Howard.

"This is the first time in two and a half years in a January transfer window where we can ask 'Are there any players we can bring in?'"

Wycombe's trip to Tottenham will take place on the weekend of 28-29 January, and it will be the first time they have played at White Hart Lane.