Fernando Forestieri: Sheffield Wednesday forward signs new deal

Fernando Forestieri helped Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship play-off final last season

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has signed a new contract to keep him with the club until 2020.

The Italian, 26, has scored 21 goals in 61 appearances since joining the Owls from Watford in the summer of 2015.

His previous deal was due to run out in 2019 and he was linked with a move away last summer after winning the club's player of the year award.

The Owls, losing play-off finalists last term, occupy the final Championship play-off position.