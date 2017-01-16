Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Ghana1Uganda0

Ghana v Uganda

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Ghana

  • 1Brimah
  • 23Afful
  • 18Amartey
  • 21Boye
  • 17BabaSubstituted forAcheampongat 39'minutes
  • 7Atsu
  • 5Partey
  • 11Wakaso
  • 10Ayew
  • 3Gyan
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 2Yiadom
  • 4Mensah
  • 6Acquah
  • 8Badu
  • 12Ofori
  • 13Assifuah
  • 14Tekpetey
  • 15Ofori
  • 16Dauda
  • 19Gyimah
  • 20Tetteh
  • 22Acheampong

Uganda

  • 18Onyango
  • 12Iguma
  • 16Wasswa
  • 5IsindeBooked at 31mins
  • 2Ochaya
  • 3Kizito
  • 10Kizito
  • 23Azira
  • 6Mawejje
  • 17Miya
  • 11Massa

Substitutes

  • 1Odongkara
  • 4Jjuko
  • 7Sentamu
  • 8Aucho
  • 9Serunkuma
  • 13Oloya
  • 14Wadada
  • 15Walusimbi
  • 19Salim
  • 20Awanyi
  • 21Shaban
  • 22Batambuze
Referee:
Joshua Bondo

Match Stats

Home TeamGhanaAway TeamUganda
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Ghana) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

Substitution

Substitution, Ghana. Frank Acheampong replaces Abdul Rahman Baba because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Ghana 1, Uganda 0. André Ayew (Ghana) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Booking

Isaac Isinde (Uganda) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Ghana. Asamoah Gyan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Isaac Isinde (Uganda) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. André Ayew (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Asamoah Gyan.

Attempt missed. Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Atsu with a cross.

Attempt missed. Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Afful with a cross.

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Geoffrey Kizito.

Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luwagga Kizito (Uganda).

Christian Atsu (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joseph Ochaya (Uganda).

Harrison Afful (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tonny Mawejje (Uganda).

André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Denis Iguma (Uganda).

Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana).

Luwagga Kizito (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Geoffrey Kizito (Uganda).

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

Attempt saved. Tonny Mawejje (Uganda) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

MATCH PREVIEW

Ghana and coach Avram Grant want to go one better than in 2015 when they lost the final to Ivory Coast on penalties.

Striker Asamoah Gyan and West Ham midfielder Andre Ayew were part of the team two years ago, and their experience and quality is expected to help the Black Stars see off Uganda.

Uganda pair Murushid Juuko and Khalid Aucho are both suspended.

The Cranes are at the tournament for the first time since 1978, when they lost to hosts Ghana in the final.

That history adds a little extra spice to the Group D match.

More recently, however, Uganda held Ghana to a 0-0 draw in Tamale in October in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Grant's side will therefore certainly not underestimate their opponents, who are staying alongside them in the same Port-Gentil hotel.

The Black Stars are in Gabon looking to win an elusive fifth title - their last came in 1982.

Uganda have never dine better than that runners-up spot 39 years ago.

Ghana are ranked ninth in Africa and 54th in the world while Uganda are 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Ghana coach Avram Grant: "The players have showed good spirit, the quality is good. We will be ready for the first game. We came here to do something good. It's ok to say we want to win but it would be unprofessional to think we will just get it."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th January 2017

View all Africa Cup of Nations scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Burkina Faso101001
2Cameroon101001
3Gabon101001
4Guinea-Bissau101001

B

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Senegal110023
2Algeria101001
3Zimbabwe101001
4Tunisia1001-20

C

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Congo DR110013
2Ivory Coast101001
3Togo101001
4Morocco1001-10

D

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Ghana110013
2Egypt000000
3Mali000000
4Uganda1001-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

