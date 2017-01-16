Ghana v Uganda

BBC coverage

Live Text Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Ghana) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Partey. Substitution Substitution, Ghana. Frank Acheampong replaces Abdul Rahman Baba because of an injury. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana) because of an injury. Goal! Goal! Ghana 1, Uganda 0. André Ayew (Ghana) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal. Booking Isaac Isinde (Uganda) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Penalty Ghana. Asamoah Gyan draws a foul in the penalty area. Penalty conceded by Isaac Isinde (Uganda) after a foul in the penalty area. Attempt saved. André Ayew (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana) because of an injury. Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Asamoah Gyan. Attempt missed. Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Atsu with a cross. Attempt missed. Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Afful with a cross. Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Geoffrey Kizito. Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Luwagga Kizito (Uganda). Christian Atsu (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Joseph Ochaya (Uganda). Harrison Afful (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Tonny Mawejje (Uganda). André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Denis Iguma (Uganda). Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana). Luwagga Kizito (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Geoffrey Kizito (Uganda). Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew. Attempt saved. Tonny Mawejje (Uganda) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

MATCH PREVIEW

Ghana and coach Avram Grant want to go one better than in 2015 when they lost the final to Ivory Coast on penalties.

Striker Asamoah Gyan and West Ham midfielder Andre Ayew were part of the team two years ago, and their experience and quality is expected to help the Black Stars see off Uganda.

Uganda pair Murushid Juuko and Khalid Aucho are both suspended.

The Cranes are at the tournament for the first time since 1978, when they lost to hosts Ghana in the final.

That history adds a little extra spice to the Group D match.

More recently, however, Uganda held Ghana to a 0-0 draw in Tamale in October in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Grant's side will therefore certainly not underestimate their opponents, who are staying alongside them in the same Port-Gentil hotel.

The Black Stars are in Gabon looking to win an elusive fifth title - their last came in 1982.

Uganda have never dine better than that runners-up spot 39 years ago.

Ghana are ranked ninth in Africa and 54th in the world while Uganda are 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Ghana coach Avram Grant: "The players have showed good spirit, the quality is good. We will be ready for the first game. We came here to do something good. It's ok to say we want to win but it would be unprofessional to think we will just get it."