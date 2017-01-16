Mali v Egypt (Tuesday)

El Hadary could set a record as the oldest player in the tournament's history

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary will become the oldest player to compete at the African Nations Cup finals if he plays against Mali.

But El Hadary, who turned 44 on Sunday, is not certain of his place as Egypt insist a choice has yet to be made between their three goalkeepers.

Mali are monitoring the fitness of Monaco midfielder Adama Traore, who has not trained because of a knee problem.

Coach Alain Giresse led the team to the 2012 semi-finals, when Gabon co-hosted.

He will be hoping to at least repeat the achievement but preparations have been hampered by a disrupted journey from the team's pre-tournament base in Morocco.

The countries have met only once before in the tournament with Mali shocking Egypt 1-0 in a 1994 quarter-final through a Soumaila Traore goal.

Egypt have been champions a record seven times with the 1959, 1986 and 2006 successes coming as hosts. The other titles were won in Sudan (1957), Burklna Faso (1998), Ghana (2008) and Angola (2010).

Mali came closest to glory in 1972 when they lost the final 3-2 against Congo-Brazzaville after conceding three goals within seven minutes during the second half in Yaounde.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are ranked third in Africa and 35th in the world while the Eagles of Mali are 13th in the African listings and 64th in the world.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Mali coach Alain Giresse: "For us this was just about getting back to work after our somewhat interminable journey to get here, although we are not the only ones in that boat.

"It can always be a little tricky adapting when you arrive at a major tournament."

Egypt coach Hector Cuper: "My strategy is to choose the right set of players to win a match. It doesn't matter whether they are experienced or young players. I always choose the right player to suit the plan I made for the match. "