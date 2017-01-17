Match ends, Barnsley 1, Blackpool 2.
Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet)
-
Blackpool forward Bright Osayi-Samuel scored a 120th-minute winner as the League Two side shocked hosts Barnsley in their FA Cup third-round replay.
The Tangerines led at the break when right-back Kelvin Mellor volleyed in his sixth goal of the season.
The Championship side levelled shortly after the restart when Angus MacDonald tucked in Conor Hourihane's corner.
Penalties loomed until Osayi-Samuel's strike set up a fourth-round return to Blackburn for boss Gary Bowyer.
It will be the 45-year-old's first visit to Blackburn as an opposing manager since he was sacked by the Championship club in November 2015 after a three-year reign.
The all-Lancashire tie will take place at Ewood Park on Saturday, 28 January (15:00 GMT).
Teenager Osayi-Samuel, who replaced Tangerines top scorer Kyle Vassell just before half-time, clinched the short trip with only his second goal in professional football.
He scored with virtually the last kick of extra-time, finally separating the sides - who played out a hard-fought goalless draw at Bloomfield Road - after more than 210 minutes played.
Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer:
"We've come here and gone toe-to-toe with a Championship side. It was a monumental effort from the players."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 2Bree
- 4RobertsSubstituted forJacksonat 29'minutes
- 5MacDonaldBooked at 112mins
- 3White
- 7HammillBooked at 65mins
- 6ScowenBooked at 45mins
- 8Hourihane
- 40KentSubstituted forR Williamsat 76'minutes
- 32ArmstrongSubstituted forWatkinsat 76'minutes
- 20Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 10Moncur
- 13Townsend
- 15Watkins
- 16Evans
- 18Jackson
- 23Payne
- 28R Williams
Blackpool
- 1Slocombe
- 2Mellor
- 15AldredBooked at 66mins
- 6Aimson
- 3TaylorSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 45'minutes
- 5Robertson
- 28PayneSubstituted forYeatesat 62'minutes
- 4McAlister
- 22Pugh
- 9Cullen
- 7VassellSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 41'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 17Yeates
- 18Philliskirk
- 19Matt
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 27Lyness
- 31Gnanduillet
- 34Turenne Des Pres
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 5,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away8
- Corners
- Home18
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Barnsley 1, Blackpool 2.
Attempt missed. Ryan Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Bright Samuel.
Foul by Aidan White (Barnsley).
Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 1, Blackpool 2. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Philliskirk.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Danny Pugh.
Hand ball by Ryan Williams (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Mark Yeates (Blackpool) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Clark Robertson (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Booking
Angus MacDonald (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Danny Pugh (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Barnsley).
Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Attempt blocked. Josh Scowen (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Adam Jackson (Barnsley).
Mark Cullen (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half Extra Time begins Barnsley 1, Blackpool 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Barnsley 1, Blackpool 1.
Attempt missed. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Marley Watkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).