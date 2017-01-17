Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet)

Blackpool's 19-year-old forward Osayi-Samuel had only ever scored one professional goal

Blackpool forward Bright Osayi-Samuel scored a 120th-minute winner as the League Two side shocked hosts Barnsley in their FA Cup third-round replay.

The Tangerines led at the break when right-back Kelvin Mellor volleyed in his sixth goal of the season.

The Championship side levelled shortly after the restart when Angus MacDonald tucked in Conor Hourihane's corner.

Penalties loomed until Osayi-Samuel's strike set up a fourth-round return to Blackburn for boss Gary Bowyer.

It will be the 45-year-old's first visit to Blackburn as an opposing manager since he was sacked by the Championship club in November 2015 after a three-year reign.

The all-Lancashire tie will take place at Ewood Park on Saturday, 28 January (15:00 GMT).

Teenager Osayi-Samuel, who replaced Tangerines top scorer Kyle Vassell just before half-time, clinched the short trip with only his second goal in professional football.

He scored with virtually the last kick of extra-time, finally separating the sides - who played out a hard-fought goalless draw at Bloomfield Road - after more than 210 minutes played.

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer:

"We've come here and gone toe-to-toe with a Championship side. It was a monumental effort from the players."