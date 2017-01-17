AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United

Media playback is not supported on this device Fitchett goal sparks wild scenes for Sutton

Non-league Sutton set up a glamorous FA Cup fourth-round home tie against Leeds with a thrilling replay win at 10-man League One side AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons made a perfect start when Tom Elliott rose above the away defence to nod in Dean Parrett's free-kick.

But they were left a man down for more than 75 minutes as Paul Robinson was sent off for hauling down Matt Tubbs.

Roarie Deacon's stunner levelled before late goals from Maxime Biamou and Dean Fitchett caused an upset.

The National League side will host Leeds at Gander Green Lane on Sunday, 29 January (14:00 GMT).

Media playback is not supported on this device Deacon scores 'fabulous' goal for Sutton

More than just money for Sutton

Sutton were the lowest-ranked team left in the draw for the fourth round, but knew they had to overcome their near-neighbours - 51 places above them on the league ladder - before they could even think about hosting Championship promotion chasers Leeds in a money-spinning tie.

The non-league club have reached the fourth round on two previous occasions, the last time coming in the 1988-89 season, when they memorably beat then-top flight opponents Coventry in the third round.

But the reward for beating Wimbledon was worth much more to the Greater London club than that famous win 28 years ago.

Sutton manager Paul Doswell compared winning the third-round replay to the Championship play-off final in terms of financial importance, estimating it would take their earnings from this cup run to about £500,000.

This victory was more than just money.

The jubilant celebrations from the away players and officials, plus their 300-odd travelling supporters, showed how much the victory meant.

Leeds-born Tom Elliott put AFC Wimbledon ahead, but missed out on a tie against his home-city club

Analysis

Former Tottenham manager David Pleat on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra:

"It was an extraordinary night. We thought fitness might tell - with Wimbledon the fitter side - but the one-man advantage was the major factor.

"It was a great start for Wimbledon, scoring that early goal, then the Robinson sending-off made it difficult for them. I though Sutton played too many high long balls and lacked creativity round the sides.

"Wimbledon coped with everything until that late, late surge."

Party-time for Sutton!

