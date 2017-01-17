Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Sutton United 3.
AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United
-
- From the section Football
Non-league Sutton set up a glamorous FA Cup fourth-round home tie against Leeds with a thrilling replay win at 10-man League One side AFC Wimbledon.
The Dons made a perfect start when Tom Elliott rose above the away defence to nod in Dean Parrett's free-kick.
But they were left a man down for more than 75 minutes as Paul Robinson was sent off for hauling down Matt Tubbs.
Roarie Deacon's stunner levelled before late goals from Maxime Biamou and Dean Fitchett caused an upset.
The National League side will host Leeds at Gander Green Lane on Sunday, 29 January (14:00 GMT).
Follow all the reaction from Tuesday's FA Cup ties
More than just money for Sutton
Sutton were the lowest-ranked team left in the draw for the fourth round, but knew they had to overcome their near-neighbours - 51 places above them on the league ladder - before they could even think about hosting Championship promotion chasers Leeds in a money-spinning tie.
The non-league club have reached the fourth round on two previous occasions, the last time coming in the 1988-89 season, when they memorably beat then-top flight opponents Coventry in the third round.
But the reward for beating Wimbledon was worth much more to the Greater London club than that famous win 28 years ago.
Sutton manager Paul Doswell compared winning the third-round replay to the Championship play-off final in terms of financial importance, estimating it would take their earnings from this cup run to about £500,000.
This victory was more than just money.
The jubilant celebrations from the away players and officials, plus their 300-odd travelling supporters, showed how much the victory meant.
Analysis
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra:
"It was an extraordinary night. We thought fitness might tell - with Wimbledon the fitter side - but the one-man advantage was the major factor.
"It was a great start for Wimbledon, scoring that early goal, then the Robinson sending-off made it difficult for them. I though Sutton played too many high long balls and lacked creativity round the sides.
"Wimbledon coped with everything until that late, late surge."
Party-time for Sutton!
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Shea
- 22KellyBooked at 57mins
- 6RobinsonBooked at 15mins
- 32Charles
- 2Fuller
- 8Reeves
- 4Bulman
- 18Parrett
- 33TaylorSubstituted forWhelpdaleat 70'minutes
- 9ElliottSubstituted forBarnettat 83'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 10PoleonSubstituted forRobertsonat 16'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Whelpdale
- 15Oakley
- 23Barnett
- 24McDonnell
- 28Egan
- 31Owens
- 34Robertson
Sutton United
- 1Worner
- 2Amankwaah
- 27DownerSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 66'minutes
- 4Beckwith
- 17SpenceBooked at 43mins
- 8GomisSubstituted forMayat 66'minutes
- 15Eastmond
- 6CollinsBooked at 82mins
- 21DeaconBooked at 34mins
- 28TubbsSubstituted forFitchettat 75'minutes
- 24Biamou
Substitutes
- 5John
- 7Hudson-Odoi
- 10Fitchett
- 12May
- 16Bailey
- 19Monakana
- 29Shaw
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 4,768
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Sutton United 3.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Sutton United 3. Dan Fitchett (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Sutton United 2. Maxime Biamou (Sutton United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roarie Deacon.
Booking
Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Roarie Deacon (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tyrone Barnett replaces Tom Elliott.
Booking
Jamie Collins (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Collins (Sutton United).
Attempt blocked. Adam May (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Sutton United 1. Roarie Deacon (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Dan Fitchett replaces Matt Tubbs.
Foul by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).
Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roarie Deacon (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Chris Whelpdale replaces Lyle Taylor because of an injury.
Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Eastmond (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Adam May replaces Gomis.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Bradley Hudson-Odoi replaces Simon Downer.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Simon Downer.
Booking
Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon).
Roarie Deacon (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Daniel Spence (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Sutton United).
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 1, Sutton United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Sutton United 0.
Attempt missed. Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Gomis.
Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gomis (Sutton United).