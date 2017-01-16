Burnley v Sunderland
Midfielder Scott Arfield and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson could miss Burnley's FA Cup third-round replay with Sunderland.
Both have hamstring injuries while goalkeeper Nick Pope is likely to start in place of Tom Heaton.
Sunderland full-back Billy Jones could feature after recovering from a hamstring problem.
Midfielder Steven Pienaar (calf) and striker Victor Anichebe (hamstring) are both doubts for the Black Cats.
The winners will entertain Championship side Bristol City or League One club Fleetwood in the fourth round on 28 January (15:00 GMT).
Sunderland and Burnley played out a dire goalless draw in the original tie in front of fewer than 18,000 fans at the Stadium of Light on 7 January.
Match facts
- Sunderland are two-time winners of the FA Cup (1937, 1973) while Burnley have won it once (1914).
- Burnley reached the fourth round last season where they went out to Arsenal.
- Sunderland are looking to progress to the fourth round for the first time since 2015.
- Burnley are unbeaten in two meetings with Sunderland this season (4-1 win in the Premier League and 0-0 in the FA Cup).