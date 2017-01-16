Burnley v Sunderland

From the section

Burnley have 11 points more than 19th-placed Sunderland in the Premier League

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Midfielder Scott Arfield and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson could miss Burnley's FA Cup third-round replay with Sunderland.

Both have hamstring injuries while goalkeeper Nick Pope is likely to start in place of Tom Heaton.

Sunderland full-back Billy Jones could feature after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Steven Pienaar (calf) and striker Victor Anichebe (hamstring) are both doubts for the Black Cats.

The winners will entertain Championship side Bristol City or League One club Fleetwood in the fourth round on 28 January (15:00 GMT).

Sunderland and Burnley played out a dire goalless draw in the original tie in front of fewer than 18,000 fans at the Stadium of Light on 7 January.

Match facts