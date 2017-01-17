Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Bristol City 1.
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Bristol City
-
- From the section Football
Jamie Paterson's early strike saw Championship side Bristol City through to the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of League One Fleetwood Town.
The forward burst through the hosts' defence on 17 minutes to collect Gustav Engvall's pass and finish low past Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns.
The hosts were aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time in their history, but rarely threatened.
Bristol City will travel to Burnley, who beat Sunderland in a replay.
Paterson showed impressive composure to score his seventh goal in his last nine FA Cup appearances, breaking clear of marker Cian Bolger and making no mistake when through one-on-one against Cairns.
Engvall nearly had a goal to add to his assist soon after, but had his effort cleared off the line by Bolger.
After the interval, Robins midfielder Joe Bryan robbed substitute Victor Nirennold of the ball and burst forward, only to see his left-footed strike rebound off the crossbar.
Defeat brings an end to a 13-game unbeaten run for the hosts, with Bristol City collecting only their second win in nine games in all competitions.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 5EasthamSubstituted forHunterat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 12Bolger
- 37Davies
- 2McLaughlin
- 28SowerbySubstituted forNirennoldat 55'minutes
- 4JónssonSubstituted forBallat 63'minutes
- 34Dempsey
- 3Bell
- 44Cole
- 19Long
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 10Ball
- 13K Wallace
- 14Davis
- 15Nirennold
- 22Hunter
- 25Roberts
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 42Wright
- 4Flint
- 23Magnusson
- 2LittleSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 77'minutes
- 6O'Neil
- 31HegelerBooked at 77mins
- 3BryanBooked at 87mins
- 20PatersonBooked at 33mins
- 16EngvallSubstituted forAbrahamat 68'minutes
- 22DjuricSubstituted forBrownhillat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Brownhill
- 9Abraham
- 10Tomlin
- 11O'Dowda
- 12O'Donnell
- 18Wilbraham
- 21Pack
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 2,115
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Bristol City 1.
Booking
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town).
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Davies (Fleetwood Town).
Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jens Hegeler.
Booking
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Chris Long (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Bristol City).
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Josh Brownhill replaces Milan Djuric.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Bristol City).
Booking
Jens Hegeler (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Victor Nirennold (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jens Hegeler (Bristol City).
Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Djuric (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Mark Little.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Ashley Eastham.
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town).
Mark Little (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Chris Long (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Bristol City).
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ball (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Tammy Abraham replaces Gustav Engvall.
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. David Ball replaces Eggert Jónsson.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Victor Nirennold replaces Jack Sowerby.