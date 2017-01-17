Fleetwood Town 0-1 Bristol City

From the section

Jamie Paterson scored his seventh goal in his last nine FA Cup appearances as Bristol City beat Fleetwood Town

Jamie Paterson's early strike saw Championship side Bristol City through to the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of League One Fleetwood Town.

The forward burst through the hosts' defence on 17 minutes to collect Gustav Engvall's pass and finish low past Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns.

The hosts were aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time in their history, but rarely threatened.

Bristol City will travel to Burnley, who beat Sunderland in a replay.

Paterson showed impressive composure to score his seventh goal in his last nine FA Cup appearances, breaking clear of marker Cian Bolger and making no mistake when through one-on-one against Cairns.

Engvall nearly had a goal to add to his assist soon after, but had his effort cleared off the line by Bolger.

After the interval, Robins midfielder Joe Bryan robbed substitute Victor Nirennold of the ball and burst forward, only to see his left-footed strike rebound off the crossbar.

Defeat brings an end to a 13-game unbeaten run for the hosts, with Bristol City collecting only their second win in nine games in all competitions.