Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Christian Benteke came off the bench and scored twice for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to beat Bolton in their FA Cup third-round replay.
Benteke headed in after appearing as a second-half substitute, before the striker spun and fired home the winner.
Bolton winger James Henry, who missed a number of chances in the first game, had looped over Julian Speroni in the second half to put the visitors ahead.
Palace host Manchester City next on 29 January (kick-off 16:00 GMT).
The Eagles have never won the competition and were losing finalists against fellow Premier League side Manchester United last season, and could have been on the end of a shock loss when they fell behind to their League One opponents.
But manager Sam Allardyce - who was in charge of Bolton from 1999 to 2007 - sent Benteke on to rescue the tie and the former Liverpool man showed his class.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 2Ward
- 34Kelly
- 27DelaneySubstituted forTomkinsat 62'minutes
- 19Fryers
- 14Lee Chung-yong
- 4Flamini
- 16LedleyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forPuncheonat 63'minutes
- 10Townsend
- 8RemySubstituted forC Bentekeat 62'minutes
- 25Kaikai
Substitutes
- 5Tomkins
- 7Cabaye
- 13Hennessey
- 17C Benteke
- 42Puncheon
- 43Husin
- 45Phillips
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 23WilsonBooked at 54mins
- 31Wheater
- 5Beevers
- 20A Taylor
- 8Spearing
- 32ThorpeBooked at 37mins
- 24HenrySubstituted forTaylorat 89'minutes
- 6Vela
- 10CloughSubstituted forClaytonat 88'minutes
- 14MadineSubstituted forProctorat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Moxey
- 7Taylor
- 9Proctor
- 15Derik
- 17Trotter
- 19Clayton
- 39Turner
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 7,149
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Thorpe (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Chris Taylor replaces James Henry.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Max Clayton replaces Zach Clough.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by James Tomkins.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ezekiel Fryers.
Attempt saved. Zach Clough (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Zach Clough (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jamie Proctor replaces Gary Madine.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bolton Wanderers 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Ezekiel Fryers (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bolton Wanderers 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathieu Flamini.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon replaces Joe Ledley.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Loïc Remy.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins replaces Damien Delaney.
Attempt missed. Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Mathieu Flamini (Crystal Palace).
Andrew Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lawrie Wilson (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lawrie Wilson (Bolton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Bolton Wanderers 1. James Henry (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Madine.
Foul by Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace).
Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace).
Zach Clough (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.