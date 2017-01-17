Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Christian Benteke joined Crystal Palace from Liverpool for £27m in 2016

Christian Benteke came off the bench and scored twice for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to beat Bolton in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Benteke headed in after appearing as a second-half substitute, before the striker spun and fired home the winner.

Bolton winger James Henry, who missed a number of chances in the first game, had looped over Julian Speroni in the second half to put the visitors ahead.

Palace host Manchester City next on 29 January (kick-off 16:00 GMT).

The Eagles have never won the competition and were losing finalists against fellow Premier League side Manchester United last season, and could have been on the end of a shock loss when they fell behind to their League One opponents.

But manager Sam Allardyce - who was in charge of Bolton from 1999 to 2007 - sent Benteke on to rescue the tie and the former Liverpool man showed his class.