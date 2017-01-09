BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' at winning Fifa best player award
2016 is my best year so far - Ronaldo
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo describes 2016 as the "best" year of his career so far after he is named the world's best player at the inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich.
