BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' at winning Fifa best player award

2016 is my best year so far - Ronaldo

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo describes 2016 as the "best" year of his career so far after he is named the world's best player at the inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich.

READ MORE: Ronaldo beats Messi to win Fifa player of the year award

