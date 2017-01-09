BBC Sport - FA Cup: Alex Mowatt heads Leeds in front against Cambridge

Mowatt heads Leeds in front against Cambridge

Alex Mowatt's header from close range puts Leeds United 2-1 up against League Two Cambridge in their FA Cup third-round tie.

Follow live text commentary and watch goal clips of Cambridge Utd v Leeds Utd

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round

Available to UK users only.

