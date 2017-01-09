Best Fifa Football Awards: Who did winner Cristiano Ronaldo vote for?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 42 goals in 44 games in 2016, and contributed 14 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the world's best player at the inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards, beating old rival Lionel Messi to the title.

It caps another amazing 12 months for the Real Madrid and Portugal player, a Champions League,European Championship and Ballon d'Or winner in 2016.

But who did he vote for?

The voting data throws up some interesting - and sometimes surprising - results.

Take our quiz to see how well you can guess the voting patterns of the world football community.