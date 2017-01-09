Best Fifa Football Awards: Who did winner Cristiano Ronaldo vote for?

Cristiano Ronaldo holding his trophy after being crowned the world's best player
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 42 goals in 44 games in 2016, and contributed 14 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the world's best player at the inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards, beating old rival Lionel Messi to the title.

It caps another amazing 12 months for the Real Madrid and Portugal player, a Champions League,European Championship and Ballon d'Or winner in 2016.

But who did he vote for?

The voting data throws up some interesting - and sometimes surprising - results.

Take our quiz to see how well you can guess the voting patterns of the world football community.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy in swimming pool

Swimming Lessons (London Borough Tower Hamlets)
Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired