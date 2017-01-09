John Terry: Chelsea to appeal against red card in FA Cup win over Peterborough
Chelsea are appealing against John Terry's red card from Sunday's FA Cup third-round victory over Peterborough.
The former England international was dismissed by referee Kevin Friend for a professional foul on Lee Angol in the second half of the 4-1 win.
It is understood the appeal will be heard on Tuesday.
Unless the dismissal is overturned, Terry, 36, will serve a one-match ban and miss Saturday's Premier League match against Leicester.
Although the defender's foul brought a straight red card, Terry does not face a three-game ban as the offence was not violent conduct and he has not been dismissed before this season.
The Blues' FA Cup win was Terry's first start since October.