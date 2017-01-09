John Terry: Chelsea to appeal against red card in FA Cup win over Peterborough

Media playback is not supported on this device Captain Terry sent off in FA Cup tie

Chelsea are appealing against John Terry's red card from Sunday's FA Cup third-round victory over Peterborough.

The former England international was dismissed by referee Kevin Friend for a professional foul on Lee Angol in the second half of the 4-1 win.

It is understood the appeal will be heard on Tuesday.

Unless the dismissal is overturned, Terry, 36, will serve a one-match ban and miss Saturday's Premier League match against Leicester.

Although the defender's foul brought a straight red card, Terry does not face a three-game ban as the offence was not violent conduct and he has not been dismissed before this season.

The Blues' FA Cup win was Terry's first start since October.